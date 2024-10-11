RFK Jr. reacts to his ‘fearless’ mother Ethel’s passing: ‘Invented tough love’

​

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media on Thursday evening to honor his mother, Ethel Kennedy, after she died at the age of 96.

“My mom, Ethel Skakel Kennedy, passed peacefully into Heaven this morning. She was 96. She died in Boston surrounded by many of her nine surviving children and her friends,” RFK Jr. wrote on X.

Ethel Kennedy had 11 children with her late husband, Robert F. Kennedy, before his assassination in 1968. She was pregnant at the time of his death with their 11th child, a daughter named Rory.

“God gave her 34 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and the energy to give them all the attention they required. He blessed her with a rich and eventful life. Even as she declined in recent months, she never lost her sense of fun, her humor, her spark, her spunk, and her joie de vivre. She wrung joy from every moment, but for 56 years she has spoken with yearning of the day she would reunite with her beloved husband,” RFK Jr.’s tribute reads.

After her husband’s death, Ethel founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization later in 1968.

“She is with him now, with my brothers David and Michael, with her parents, her six siblings, all of whom predeceased her, and her “adopted” Kennedy siblings Jack, Kick, Joe, Teddy, Eunice, Jean, Rosemary, and Patricia,” continues her son’s post. “From the day she met my father, her new family observed that she was “more Kennedy than the Kennedys.”

Ethel Kennedy was impassioned to support Democrat politicians and political causes throughout her life. President Barack Obama presented Kennedy with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

“My mother invented tough love, and she could be hard on her children when we didn’t live up to her expectations. But she was also intensely loyal, and we always knew that she would stand fiercely behind us when we came under attack by others,” wrote Kennedy.

RFK Jr. finished his tribute saying, “I credit her for all my virtues. I’m grateful for her generosity in overlooking my faults.”

According to RFK Jr., his family has not been entirely on-board with his recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Ethel Kennedy suffered a stroke on October 3 and was hospitalized prior to her death, according to her family.