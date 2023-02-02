Rhode Island officers face union embezzlement charges

​

One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said.

Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and a false tax return charges, according to a statement Tuesday from Attorney General Peter Neronha.

North Providence Detective Christopher Petteruti faces embezzlement charges, authorities said.

VERMONT SHERIFF TAKES OFFICE WHILE FACING TWO INVESTIGATIONS

Petteruti is a “15-year veteran with an unblemished and impecable record as an officer and a citizen who at this time enoys the presumption of innocence,” his attorney, Michael Lombardi, said Wednesday.

John Grasso, Stone’s attorney, said he could not comment because he had not seen the evidence in the case.

The defendants, as members of the executive board of the North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, used their access to union bank accounts to embezzle funds for personal expenses, authorities allege.

9 CURRENT, FORMER BOSTON POLICE OFFICERS ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLING $200G IN OVERTIME PAY, PROSECUTORS SAY

Stone bought meals at a restaurant, online study materials, and made retail purchases, authorities said. He also filed false tax returns for six years related to a part-time waiter job, the attorney general alleges.

Petteruti withdrew union money from ATMs, and spent union funds to gamble at a casino, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both pleaded not guilty and were freed on $10,000 personal recognizance.