Riley Strain was not ‘visibly intoxicated’ when served alcohol by Nashville celebrity bars, report finds

Missouri college student Riley Strain was not served booze while visibly intoxicated the night of his disappearance in Nashville, according to findings released by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

On March 8, 2024, Strain went on a fraternity outing in downtown Nashville. The Delta Chi brothers visited celebrity bars in the popular Broadway area of Music City, including Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

Strain’s body was discovered in the Cumberland River after extensive search efforts. A toxicology report released earlier this month lists his cause of death as drowning and ethanol intoxication. The same report released by the chief Tennessee medical examiner also ruled Strain’s death accidental.

The TABC released a report this week after a “comprehensive investigation,” clearing the bars involved on the night of Strain’s disappearance of any wrongdoing.

According to the TABC report obtained by Fox News Digital, “While the circumstances of Mr. Strain’s death are tragic, the TABC investigation into whether he was served alcohol while visibly intoxicated on the night of March 8, 2024, did not result in any concrete evidence in the form of eyewitness testimony or video proof of a violation.

“Evidence including toxicology reports demonstrate that Mr. Strain became intoxicated over the course of the evening, but there is no clear evidence that he was served an alcoholic beverage while visibly intoxicated at a licensed premises.”

Over the course of the night on March 8, surveillance footage shows Strain visited at least four bars in the area, including Casa Rosa, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, Kid Rock’s Big A– Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar.

The frat brothers had visited Luke Bryan’s establishment twice that night, once before and then again after bar hopping to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk. Strain drank at least seven alcoholic beverages beforehand, starting with a margarita “at approximately 1630 hours,” according to the investigation’s findings.

According to witness testimony gathered in the TABC findings, at Luke Bryan’s “[a Delta Chi brother] got him two waters because Riley began slurring his speech … since bartender heard Riley’s slurred speech, she informed bouncer to eject Riley from roof top bar.”

The report continued to detail the timeline of that evening, adding that “at approximately 2200 hours, Mr. Strain was ejected from Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar located at 301 Broadway, Nashville.” Strain was seen on surveillance footage leaving the bar alone, and his whereabouts were unknown afterward.

After Strain’s accidental death, the TABC “urge[s] all alcohol-serving establishments to provide frequent refresher training to their staff on safe alcohol practices. This essential training, required prior to obtaining a TABC server permit, covers the behavioral effects of alcohol on the body and the factors affecting its absorption.”

Aaron Rummage, director of legislation, policy, and communication for the TABC, added in an email to Fox News Digital, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Strain’s family during this difficult time.”

The bars visited by Strain the night of his disappearance did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.