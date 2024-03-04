Rollerblade wheels infused with cocaine lead to home with forged immigration docs, deputies say

​

An intercepted package from Colombia to Wisconsin led authorities to a to a drug bust and discovery of forged immigration papers.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Team conducted a joint operation to serve a search warrant at a Kenosha residence Friday, according to a press release.

The week prior, the sheriff’s office was contacted by HSI in reference to an intercepted package containing a set of Canariam rollerblades en route to Kenosha from Bogota.

“With the assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the wheels of the rollerblades were identified as suspicious,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post reads. “It was then discovered the wheels were infused with a gelatin-like substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine.”

HSI assisted with the “controlled delivery” of the package and the sheriff’s office tactical response team conducted the search warrant after the residents of the home accepted the package.

The sheriff’s office said the following items were found during the search of the home: 1048 grams of cocaine, which the sheriff’s office says has a street value of $35,000 if sold by the kilogram; $3,475 in cash; money transfer documents from Kenosha to Bogota totaling over $30,000; and numerous forged documents, including false permanent resident alien cards, social security cards and Colombian identification cards

The investigation is active and ongoing, with potential charges being sought against the individuals involved. No further information on the drug bust was released.