Russia halts New START nuclear treaty participation, groups fight Biden’s Title IX reg and more top headlines

ARMS RACE – Russia suspends participation in New START nuclear treaty with US, Putin says. Continue reading …

PROTECTING WOMEN’S SPORTS – Dozens of groups urge Biden admin to ‘abandon plans’ on potential rules for trans athletes. Continue reading …

CUTTING CLASS – Catholic university ready to ax core majors like theology, English to fund more popular programs. Continue reading …

‘NO DEFENDERS’ – Don Lemon’s job safe for now, but CNN insiders say he’s not worth the trouble. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Violence spiked in our failing schools thanks to these policies. Continue reading …

POLITICS

OUT OF THE FRAY – Potential 2024 rivals take swipes at DeSantis as he racks up wins. Continue reading …

‘DESTRUCTIVE AND WRONG’ – GOP gov turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘evil’ call for ‘national divorce.’ Continue reading …

WELL PAMPERED – Eric Swalwell spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than Nancy Pelosi. Continue reading …

TESTING THE WATERS? – Pence returning to South Carolina as 2024 race heats up. Continue reading …

MEDIA

UNDER FIRE – NBC News called out for ‘hackish’ piece citing left-wing voice as ‘expert’ on Nikki Haley. Continue reading …

BACKING HIM UP – Joe Rogan defends DeSantis from Trump name-calling, says success in Florida is ‘unparalleled.’ Continue reading …

‘BENEATH A NEWS NETWORK’ – MSNBC guest ripped for ‘overt racism’ toward Nikki Haley. Continue reading …

WHAT A ‘SCAM’ – Bernie Sanders slammed for charging $95 through Ticketmaster for book tour appearances. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – You can’t even trust the people who are supposed to protect you. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Zelenskyy is an instrument of total destruction. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The word equity is the antithesis of equality as guaranteed in our Constitution.Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BATTLE BREWING – Does China’s purported green energy push signal a coming conflict with the US? Continue reading …

‘REVISIONIST HISTORY’ – Media censorship of Hunter Biden laptop story was horrible… then got even worse. Continue reading …

‘MISS HIM’ – Franklin Graham on 5th anniversary of his father Billy Graham’s death. Continue reading …

A WINNING PLAN – War in Ukraine: Here’s how we defeat Russia and deter China. Continue reading …

SURFACE RUPTURES: Drone footage shows cracks in earth in Turkey two days after deadly earthquakes hit. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: White House notified Russia about Biden going to Kyiv. See video …

WATCH: Ohio residents grapple with toxic train derailment. See video …

THE LAST WORD

“He’s a hero claim our leaders from Chuck Schumer to Mitch McConnell. No, Zelenskyy is not a hero. He is an instrument of total destruction. That is not a defense of his enemies. It’s just true and maybe that’s why Joe Biden is drawn to him.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

