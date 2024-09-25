Salvadoran migrant caught and released at border arrested for murder of girlfriend in Maryland

​

A 23-year-old Salvadoran illegal immigrant who was caught and released at the southern border in June has now been arrested in relation to the murder of his girlfriend in June.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Fox News Digital that Gerber Luis Sanchez-Centeno is in the country illegally and had been previously detained.

“Sanchez-Centeno is an unlawfully present 23-year-old Salvadoran national,” ICE said in a statement. “U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Sanchez June 2 after he unlawfully entered the United States near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Later that day, ERO El Paso placed Sanchez into the Alternatives to Detention program with a GPS monitor. ERO El Paso terminated Sanchez from ATD Aug. 8, as he absconded from the program.”

“The Montgomery County Police Department arrested Sanchez Sept. 20 and charged him with the murder of his girlfriend. Sanchez remains in the custody of authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland. ERO Baltimore lodged an immigration detainer against Sanchez Sept 23, 2024 with the Montgomery County Detention Center,” the statement continued.

Maryland police confirmed that the migrant was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest. Authorities identified the girlfriend as 18-year-old Dania Carolina Cruz-Mejia. She was also a migrant from El Salvador.

Cruz-Mejia’s brother found his sister’s body and contacted Centeno, who expressed remorse and said he would turn himself in.

Centeno’s arrest comes amid similar cases across the country. ICE made four arrests over the course of 48 hours earlier this month in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Migrants in that case are accused of child sex crimes.

Meanwhile, The New York Police Department (NYPD) says it is targeting the bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), which has set up operations amid a surge of migration into the sanctuary city.

The head of U.S. Border Patrol said recently that they have apprehended dozens of gang members attempting to enter the U.S. at the southern border.