San Francisco Jewish center members ‘paralyzed with fear’ when man enters, fires gun: video

San Francisco police arrested the man who allegedly entered a Jewish synagogue during study hours and fired off several blank rounds.

Surveillance video shows a man enter through the front door, rack his gun, and fire off several rounds.

The suspect is identified as 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin.

“The action is terrifying. To have a stranger come in and start shooting in your place of worship, in you place where you should feel safe,” says Rabbi Chanukov.

“Here comes a guy, I ask him, ‘Do you speak Russian?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I asked him, come join us. I didn’t hear, but some people said, he said, ‘I’m going to show you something,'” says one of the attendees, who did not want to be identified.

Matthew Finkelstein says members of the Schneerson Jewish Center are still processing the events of last Wednesday. “People didn’t even leave their chairs. This guy was wielding a gun. It’s because they were paralyzed with fear,” Finkelstein said.

Police added late Friday night that Mishin is also connected with another incident that occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, when they say he entered a theater on Balboa Street, brandishing a handgun. He then fled the scene. No one was injured.

Rabbi Chanukov adamantly claims that this was a hate crime.

“I believe that may have been when he said, ‘Say hello to Mossad for me,'” says Chanukov. “And so somehow he was harming Mossad by scaring the Jews in America at this one synagogue. I am not really clear. Obviously, I think the person is deranged, the person is mentally unwell.”‘

