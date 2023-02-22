San Francisco man caught on camera hurling eggs on bus in racist attack on Asian passengers

​

A racist attack on bus passengers in San Francisco by a man with eggs was caught on camera last week when a passenger stepped in to defend two Asian women.

Michelle Young was in town for a few hours from New York City when she boarded a bus. During the ride, a man boarded at Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street and began yelling racist slurs at her and an Asian girl nearby, she said.

“He turned around and looked at me and the girl next to me… and he said ‘Stupid Chinese b******,’ I think at least twice,” she told Fox News Digital. “Both of us just didn’t engage with him and didn’t look up.”

The man moved to another part of the bus and another passenger stepped in and told the suspect to back off. In a video of the incident, a man sitting down is heard telling the suspect holding two cartons of eggs to “stop.”

“I’ll get off the bus. You want me to throw an egg at you?” the suspect asks before throwing one in his direction.

The passenger appeared to be hit with the egg. The suspect then got off and began throwing eggs at the bus window.

“He started throwing eggs into the bus through the window,” Young said. “His last egg I believe, he ran from the corner alongside the bus. He saw me and then threw the egg directly at me but it hit the window.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, along with San Francisco Police Department, said they’re investigating the incident.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to stop the racist attacks on the AAPI community that have been on the increase over the past few years,” a Feb. 17 SFMTA tweet said. “Just this week alone, Muni riders, staff and colleagues from other transit agencies been victims of this deplorable behavior.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to both agencies.

Young and the man who stepped in to her defense both got off at the same stop where she thanked him.

“He asked me if I was OK and then he said ‘Better me than you,'” she said.

Young said she’s witnessed three separate attacks on Asians since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. One was in Brooklyn, New York, she said.

Another woman told a local San Francisco news outlet that the same suspect threw food at her in December and yelled racial slurs against Asian people.