San Francisco minors, as young as 12, caught allegedly shoplifting over $84K of merchandise: police

A crew of delinquents – as young as 12-years-old – was arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies across San Francisco, racking up $84,000 in stolen merchandise, police said.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), authorities have arrested eight juvenile retail suspects who they believe are responsible for 23 incidents at various Walgreens stores. The group included an 18-year-old, one 12-year-old, three 14-year-olds, and three 15-year-olds.

Authorities managed to successfully tie together a string of Bay Area robberies that have been plaguing the city since July.

Police identified the oldest suspect as Brandon McClain, 18, who was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and retail theft. He was also arrested on suspicion of a carjacking this month with a 15-year-old, police said.

The 12-year-old from San Francisco was charged with assault, robbery, burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft and petty theft, according to Fox 11.

The other suspects are 14 and 15 years old and were charged with various counts of theft.

Authorities said that one incident included the violent assault of a store employee, leaving the victim with “a serious head injury,” according to SFPD.

In one robbery on Sept. 29, the juveniles allegedly ransacked a store and stole $15,000 in merchandise. A couple of hours later, the group returned for another raid and stole $12,000 more in goods, according to police.

On August 18, the suspects entered another Walgreens and stole over $6,500 in merchandise. During the robbery, police said that one of the suspects jumped over the front counter and stole a cash register.

In another disturbing incident, police said that in a July raid, the masked suspects gathered outside a Walgreens location and employees recognized them as thieves and called police. The suspect allegedly forced the door open on the employees and stole over $1,300 in merchandise.

Police said they believe these eight suspects have been involved in at least 23 organized retail crime thefts at various Walgreens locations in San Francisco, totaling over $84,000 in stolen merchandise.

A review of the incident, led SFPD Burglary-Organized Retail Crime Unit detectives to link the incidents together.

Police deciphered similarities in the suspects’ descriptions and modus operandi (M.O).

Police said that despite the arrests, the cases are open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.