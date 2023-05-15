San Francisco suspects rob 61-year-old man at gunpoint: video

​

Two suspects in San Francisco were caught on camera robbing a 61-year-old man in the Sunset District on Thursday.

Video shows two armed men approaching the victim in his garage near 20th and Santiago streets at around 7:30 p.m. The men held the man at gunpoint and stole his jade pendant necklace, which was worth $4,000.

“Got no money, got no money… got no money man, come on,” the victim is heard saying in the video.

As the suspects confronted the victim, he kept saying “no trouble, no trouble,” before calling for police as they ran away.

The suspects fled the scene in a burgundy Dodge Charger. Police told FOX 2 the victim’s 22-year-old son was also in the garage during the robbery.

The victim said that the crime crisis in San Francisco is uncontrollable, and pedestrians should be careful about what they wear.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” the victim told FOX 2 San Francisco. “These days, just don’t wear anything valuable.”

San Francisco police are actively investigating the robbery. The department asks anyone with information about the suspects to call them at 415-575-4444.

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information, but no updates were available.