San Francisco woman, notorious for allegedly threatening to kill children, pleads not guilty

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A San Francisco woman notorious for her record of alleged threatening encounters with children and their caregivers at parks across the city pleaded not guilty during her first court appearance Monday, according to a report.

Kim Andrews, 37, has been charged in four separate criminal cases over the past four years in which she allegedly approached and threatened children in public spaces, including playgrounds, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The latest case, for which she appeared in court on Monday, occurred in Golden Gate Park on July 19. Andrews allegedly approached a woman and her 18-month-old toddler along the park path and screamed, “Oh, a baby” and “You’re going to die” while holding a lighter and an aerosol can of Lysol.

Andrews was charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of making criminal threats in connection with the incident.

CALIFORNIA MAN HIT PREGNANT WOMAN WITH FLASHLIGHT, BIT MAN’S HAND, TRIED TO KIDNAP NURSING HOME RESIDENTS: COPS

Deputy Public Defender Tom McMahon told the court that Andrews had spent 120 days receiving psychiatric care at a hospital after her most recent arrest and entered a mental health conservatorship in November, the Chronicle reported.

McMahon further said that he was concerned that extended time in jail would impact Andrews’ ability to receive “the care and services she needs.” He said Andrews has been taking medication for her mental health conditions.

DANGEROUS MAN IN CUSTODY IN CALIFORNIA FOR MURDER ESCAPES, MANHUNT UNDERWAY

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Kenneth Wine called the reports of the alleged encounters “horrific” and “extraordinarily threatening,” adding that Andrews was “a danger to the public.”

Andrews was previously arrested on suspicion of battery and robbery, shoplifting and criminal threats, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.

Prosecutors have moved to keep Andrews detained pending trial, saying she presents a public safety risk.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My office will do everything in our power to ensure that children are safe in our city,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement on Nov. 26 after Andrews was charged in the July incident. “We will fight in the courtroom for justice for this family who were out enjoying a summer walk in the park. Child endangerment and making threats to anyone, especially to children and vulnerable victims, will not be condoned.”