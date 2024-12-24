Sanctuary city New York pressured to make drastic change after illegal migrant allegedly burns woman alive

​

In an unprecedented public attack that quickly spread across social media, a woman was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York , on Sunday. The suspect arrested in connection to her heinous death is a previously deported migrant from Guatemala, as calls to end New York City’s sanctuary policies enacted under former Mayor Bill de Blasio are escalating.

Sources previously identified the person of interest to Fox News Digital as Sebastin Zapeta, 33, who has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree arson.

Zapeta was apprehended by Border Patrol and subsequently deported by the Trump administration in June 2018 after he crossed illegally into Sonoita, Arizona, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Marie Ferguson told Fox News, adding that Zapeta later re-entered the U.S. illegally.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF BURNING WOMAN TO DEATH ON NYC SUBWAY IS PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

“It’s beyond time to end sanctuary-city policies in New York,” the New York Post editorial board wrote, adding that Zapeta “re-enteredthe country and, at some point thereafter, headed for New York,where local policies guarantee shelter, food and other taxpayer-funded aid to migrantsand forbid cops from working with ICE to deport even the ones who commit new crimes.”

“In other words, he went where he’d be most able to do anything and everything he wanted, without much regard for the law or fear of consequences,” the board continued.

Surveillance video of Sunday’s attack showed the suspect approaching the woman, who was sitting motionless and may have been sleeping, while aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station and then setting her on fire.

NYPD ARRESTS MIGRANT WHO ALLEGEDLY SET WOMAN ON FIRE ON SUBWAY TRAIN, WATCHED HER BURN TO DEATH

“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference on Sunday evening, adding that the female victim was in a seated position. “The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds.”

The suspect then stayed on the scene and sat on a bench just outside the train car, as officers and a transit worker extinguished the flames. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After three high school-aged New Yorkers called 911, the suspect was arrested just hours after the attack while riding on the same subway line. He was found with a lighter in his pocket, according to Tisch.

VENEZUELAN GANG MEMBERS LINKED TO VIOLENT APARTMENT TAKEOVER ARRESTED IN NEW YORK CITY

“People are tired of the revolving door where people are constantly committing violent crimes and back on our streets…it is not a safe haven for those who are committing criminal acts,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox News last week in a discussion about the city’s sanctuary policies. “Violent individuals should not remain in our country.”

Adams is the first big city mayor to sit down with incoming border czar Tom Homan against the wishes of his own city leaders, saying he will work with the Trump administration to deport migrant criminals from his city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This month and prior to Sunday’s attack, Adams said there has been a 22-week drop in migrant arrivals into New York City, allowing for the closure of many of the migrant shelters used for housing, though the city has seen more than 225,000 migrants arrive since 2022, a surge that coincided with a spike at the southern border.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.