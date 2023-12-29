Savanah Soto murder: Video shows persons of interest in pregnant Texas teen, boyfriend’s killing

​

Police on Thursday released video of two people of interest and vehicles in the capital murder case of 18-year-old pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto, her unborn baby and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra.

The San Antonio Police Department released surveillance video Thursday showing an exchange between the two persons of interest. One person is driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado. The other is driving what is believed to be Guerra’s silver Kia Optima.

In the video, it appears the driver of the Kia hands an object to the driver of the pickup truck.

“What we believe right now – it was something to wipe the side of the car down with,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Thursday evening. “We can’t be 100% certain of that, but that’s what we’re studying in this video and that’s what we believe right now.”

Police said the video was taken near where the bodies were found.

Soto, her baby and Guerra were all found dead in the Kia Optima at an apartment complex in San Antonio the day after Christmas. Police believe the bodies may have been in the car for three to four days before they were discovered.

McManus said detectives are combing through surveillance video, social media and cell phone records to piece together what led to the victims’ deaths.

The medical examiner determined that Guerra died from a contact gunshot wound to the head.

McManus said the medical examiner has not yet determined Guerra’s manner of death. He said police have not fully ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, but at this time they do not believe that was the case.

“Clearly, it was a heinous act. It was unspeakable — the tragedy of it,” McManus said.

Soto’s family had reported her missing Friday, after she failed to show up for a scheduled induction to deliver her baby.

She was nine months pregnant and a week past her due date, according to her family.

Anyone with any information on this dark-colored pickup truck, with a bed cover, or the two persons of interest seen in the video, is encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.