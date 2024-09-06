School shooting suspect’s father details ‘problems’ at school in 2023 investigation and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

ONLINE THREATS – Father of school shooting suspect details son’s ‘problems’ at former school in 2023 investigation. Continue reading …

‘STRUGGLING’ – Voters slam VP Harris for lack of media exposure: ‘Answer the tough questions.’ Continue reading …

SENATE SUCCESSION –GOP bracing for last-minute leader bids — potentially by key Trump ally. Continue reading …

STAKES ARE HIGH –Inside House Republicans’ private concerns about a government shutdown threat. Continue reading …

‘TRAVESTY’ –Officials attacked in broad daylight, blame ‘soft-on-crime’ policies ushered in by VP Harris. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

FOREIGN POLICY FEARS – Biden-Harris admin needs ‘more aggressive’ plan to take on Iran-backed Houthis, experts warn. Continue reading …

‘IF WE SHUT DOWN, WE LOSE’ – House GOP privately worry about political fallout of possible government shutdown.Continue reading …

CA$H DASH – VP Harris nearly triples Trump’s fundraising last month. Continue reading …

JEWISH VOTE BATTLE – Trump suggests he could win 50% of Jewish vote in presidential election showdown against Harris. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘BRAZENLY LYING’ – JD Vance spokesman attacks news outlet for taking school shooting quote out of context. Continue reading …

MARKET JITTERS – Mark Cuban warns taxing unrealized gains will ‘kill the stock market,’ insists Harris won’t actually do it. Continue reading …

‘I KNEW ABSOLUTELY NOTHING’ – Conservative influencers linked to company in Russian election influence case speak out, say they’re victims. Continue reading …

KAMELEON HARRIS – CNN calls out Harris for using Trump’s border wall in campaign ad after condemning it for years. Continue reading …

OPINION

DECLINING FORTUNES – Biden-Harris economy is leaving men behind. Continue reading …

WEAPONIZED – IRS might take more of your money under Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

—

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Kamala Harris’ premise for running is ‘insulting to women.’ Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Kamala Harris is learning for the first time what her policies are. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – No wonder Democrats are sweating. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Trump vs. Harris! The event that could define the election! Coverage begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Watch FOX News…

‘SECRET LIVES’ – Reality TV star says arrest after swingers sex scandal ‘could have saved my life’. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – Why did Alexa raise eyebrows? What were the ‘strange noises’ in space? Take the quiz here …

KILLER WRITING – Husband charged with wife’s murder in million-dollar home as revealing journal entry emerges. Continue reading …

FREE AGAIN – Two rare orange lobsters are released into Long Island Sound for a ‘second chance at life.’ See video …

WATCH

DENNIS QUAID – It’s the ‘people’ that really love a movie. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Democrats have run the same ‘Russia’ play for years. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

