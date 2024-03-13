Scott Peterson, killer of pregnant wife, sports new look in court in latest bid for freedom

​

California killer Scott Peterson returned to court Tuesday with his new lawyers as he seeks to overturn his 2004 conviction for the murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child – a crime he maintains he did not commit.

Peterson, 51, appeared remotely from Ione, California’s Mule Creek State Prison wearing a blue button-down shirt and asked the court for permission to appear remotely in future proceedings.

Peterson, whose look has changed repeatedly over the two decades he has been behind bars, traded in his slicked hair and salt-and-pepper stubble for a clean shave, and he had his hair pulled back in a short ponytail.

The hearing largely addressed scheduling for a number of upcoming hearings – on motions to seal documents, conduct new DNA testing and post-conviction discovery.

The judge first set a hearing on Peterson’s motion to seal on April 16, followed by the DNA hearing on May 29 and July 15 for discovery.

Peterson and his supporters have long focused on suspects who allegedly burglarized a house across the street from his home, alleging they could have killed his wife.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project announced in January it would seek new DNA testing on a hammer linked to a burglary across the street from the Peterson family home as well as a stained mattress found in a burned-out van parked less than a mile away.

His motion for discovery includes evidence connected with the so-called Medina burglary, the van fire and information on eyewitnesses who claimed to have seen Laci Peterson after Dec. 24, 2003, the day she was reported missing.

While Peterson has previously raised issues of juror misconduct and the potential that the burglars could have abducted and killed his wife, the new appeal hinges on conducting new DNA testing on the mattress with present-day technology.

“The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed motions in January asking the Court to order further discovery of evidence and allow new DNA testing to support our investigation into Mr. Peterson’s claim of actual innocence,” the Innocence Project said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Today’s hearing was just the first step in a long process. We have not commented on our motions, and we will continue to present our case in court – where it should be adjudicated.”

Peterson initially received a death sentence, which was commuted to life in prison without parole in 2020 after a prior appeal.

His stint in state prison began in March 2005.

Peterson has always maintained his innocence.

Paula Mitchell, his attorney from the Los Angeles Innocence Project, wrote to the court that she compiled more than 40,000 pages of documents while reviewing his case before requesting additional discovery from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Fox News’ Melissa Chrise and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.