SCOTUS to decide fate of student loan handout, shipping giant strike ‘imminent’ and more top headlines

FREE FOR ALL – SCOTUS could decide fate of Biden admin’s student loan handout today. Continue reading …

MAIL IT IN – UPS faces critical deadline as workers taunt shipping giant with ‘imminent’ strike. Continue reading …

SUPREME SMACKDOWN – Thomas blasts Jackson’s ‘race-infused world view’ in Supreme Court ruling outlawing affirmative action. Continue reading …

TALK THERAPY? – AI may detect ‘earliest symptoms’ of dementia by analyzing speech patterns. Continue reading …

OPINION – This Asian-American success story applauds the affirmative action ruling. Continue reading …–

POLITICS

TECH ON THE HILL – Congress pushes aggressive use of ‘under-utilized’ AI in federal agencies. Continue reading …

CAMPAIGN COMMENTS – Biden says he’s ‘not the essential man’ during 2024 campaign fundraiser with Wall Street execs. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTE GIBBERISH’– AOC ridiculed for viral take on legacy admissions following Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. Continue reading …

UNDERCOVER – High-ranking Fauci adviser used personal email to avoid FOIA requests, discuss COVID origin. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

BIDEN BAILS – President wanders off set as Nicolle Wallace wraps softball MSNBC interview. Continue reading …

GUNS BLAZING – State senator says ‘f— the suburbs’ amid debate on crime spreading from cities. Continue reading …

FOR PETE’S SAKE – Buttigieg defends Biden confusing Ukraine and Iraq twice in 2 days: ‘Very focused on details.’ Continue reading …

BACKLASH STILL BREWING – Dylan Mulvaney blasts Bud Light for not showing support publicly. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Bill Melugin reveals his best travel tip — and what keeps him up at night.Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The Supreme Court didn’t strike down diversity, it struck down discrimination. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Supreme Court delivered a major victory for fairness in college admissions. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Are Americans to be perpetually divided by race? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROCKING THE CRADLE – State no longer requiring hospitals to report all substance-exposed babies. Continue reading …

FINAL DESTINATION – Tracking fentanyl’s major boost in revenue on its way to America. Continue reading …

BITTERSWEET BUCKS – Mother ‘shocked’ after son’s lemonade stand reported to state labor department. Continue reading …

‘NOT IN MY LIFETIME’ – Could AI movies like ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Her’ become a reality? Experts weigh in. Continue reading …

MEET THE AMERICAN – Who wrote ‘America the Beautiful,’ Katharine Lee Bates, professor-poet prayed for unity. Continue reading …

WATCH: TRY IT, OFFICER: Little Rock, Arkansas, police officer Tommy Norman showed some kids how to properly navigate a slip-and-slide, as heat in that state ranged from 100 to 115 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service. See his moves!See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Why wearing a mask can help filter wildfire particulates: Dr. Houman Hemmat. See video …

WATCH: Student rejected by Harvard responds to Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Healing, real healing, comes when all Americans are treated equally without regard to race. The Left fears what we’re building — a multiracial, multiethnic coalition that believes in helping American workers and upholding our Constitution.”

-LAURA INGRAHAM

