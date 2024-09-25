Search for missing Yellowstone worker enters second week

​

Authorities are searching for a Yellowstone National Park employee who has been missing for more than a week after he ventured onto a mountain peak alone.

Austin King, 22, was last heard from Sept. 17, 2024, around 7 p.m. That’s when he called a family member from the top of Eagle Peak, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

King was dropped off by boat Sept. 14 and spoke with a backcountry ranger near Howell Creek the following Monday.

NPS said King was headed to site 6D8 for the night and planned to climb Eagle Peak Sept. 14, when he called a family member and mentioned fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY REUNITES WITH UNCLE WHO WAS ABDUCTED AT 6, OVER 70 YEARS AGO

A Minnesota native, King worked as a concession employee for Yellowstone National Park. He was reported overdue to the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center when he failed to arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake’s Southeast Arm Friday.

Search and rescue efforts began Saturday morning, involving aerial reconnaissance and ground search operations in the high mountain areas of Eagle Peak. Rescuers discovered King’s camp Saturday evening in the upper Howell Creek area.

More than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, unmanned air systems and a search dog team are involved in the search operation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with tattoos and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants and was carrying a “dark-colored” backpack, NPS said.