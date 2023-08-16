Seattle-area police officer on service detail for VP Kamala Harris’ visit falls onto freeway

​

A Seattle-area motorcycle police officer on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the city was injured Tuesday when he fell off an on-ramp and landed on the lanes of an interstate freeway, authorities said.

The Bellevue Police Department said the officer fell 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street on-ramp and landed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

The 39-year-old officer was taken to the Harborview Medical Center and was conscious and alert, police said.

Traffic was briefly stopped on the freeway so the officer could be taken to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

Harris, joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was in Seattle touting the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act on its one-year anniversary, along with addressing climate change and building a clean energy economy.

It was Harris’ second visit to Seattle. She visited in October 2022 to announce a roughly $1 billion grant for electric buses.