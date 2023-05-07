Seattle CHOP suspect pleads guilty to murder in 2020 anti-police zone

​

A Washington man pleaded guilty on Thursday in the death of a 19-year-old inside the since-removed Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone during the 2020 anti-police protests, according to reports.

Marcel Long was accused of fatally shooting Horace Lorenzo Anderson, 19, on June 20, 2020, in the self-professed no-police zone.

Long was seen on surveillance video pulling a gun on Anderson during an argument. The 19-year-old was found on a sidewalk inside the zone with four gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled after the shooting and was arrested more than a year later in Des Moines, Washington, near Seattle, following a brief chase with the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced on June 30, FOX 13 reported.

“There is never a guarantee of what a jury will do, even in a case such as this one. Today’s guilty plea and the upcoming sentencing ensure that Mr. Long will have clear accountability for this murder conviction,” the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement, according to FOX 13.

Anderson’s family has filed several wrongful deaths lawsuits against the city following his death in the CHOP zone where police had temporarily abandoned the East Precinct in Seattle’s Capital Hill area due to rioting.

The city paid $500,000 to the family last year to settle one lawsuit.

Police said that responding officers could not reach the victim on the night of the crime. They encountered protesters throughout the CHOP who hindered their access, although other witnesses were credited with cooperating with police, even collecting shell casings and photographing the scene.

The officers were met by a raucous crowd and left after someone said Anderson had already been transported to a local hospital. Anderson was pronounced dead at a hospital about 30 minutes after the initial 911 call.

A 16-year-old was also killed inside CHOP on June 29 that year.

Police closed down the protest zone on June 1, 2020.

