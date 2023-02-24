Seattle high school teacher charged with having sexual relationship with 16-year-old student

​

A Seattle high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student was formally charged Thursday.

Courts documents show Pawares Pathompornvivat, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor in the first degree, and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Pathompornvivat, a science teacher at Franklin High School, was arrest last week after officers arrived to investigate a “sexual offense with a child,” according to a statement of probable cause obtained by Fox News Digital.

An officer spoke with a 16-year-old female student who said she had been involved in a “consensual sexual relationship with one of her teachers.” She claimed their “intimate relationship” began on Feb. 2, 2023.

The two engaged in sexual intercourse at least five times over the past two weeks, the probable cause statement said.

Prosecutors said Pathompornvivat and the student exchanged at least 3,000 texts – including sexually explicit messages. When Pathompornvivat learned the teen had reported the sexual abuse, the teacher wanted her to call him to “get our stories straight,” according to court documents.

The teacher allegedly told the teen he had previously had a sexual relationship with another student. Whether there were other victims remains under investigation, prosecutors said.

Court documents say Pathompornvivat has posted bail and is not in custody. It was not clear whether he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The teacher has been restricted from having contact with students, families, and staff and is barred from entering any SPS school buildings or attending school-related events.