Seattle police officer fired for fatally hitting graduate student with car

​

A Seattle police officer who hit and killed a graduate student from India with his vehicle while responding to an overdose call in January 2023 has been fired, Seattle’s interim police chief announced Monday.

Interim police chief Sue Rahr wrote in an email to employees that she fired Kevin Dave after the Seattle Office of Police Accountability determined he had violated four department policies, including one requiring officers to be responsible for safely operating a patrol vehicle, in connection with the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, according to The Seattle Times.

“I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible,” Rahr wrote.

2 DEAD AFTER SEARCH FOR SASQUATCH IN WASHINGTON NATIONAL FOREST

“However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving,” she continued. “His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of a human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.”

Rahr’s announcement comes nearly a year after King County prosecutors announced they had declined to file felony charges against Dave due to insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dave was consciously disregarding safety when he struck and killed Kandula.

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office later issued Dave a $5,000 citation for negligent driving.

City prosecutors said Dave was driving as fast as 74 mph on a street with a 25-mph speed limit before hitting Kandula. Dave initially contested the ticket before recently agreeing to pay the fine, complete an eight-hour traffic safety course within a year and perform 40 hours of community service by Sept. 30.

Kandula’s death sparked outrage in the U.S. and India, particularly after another officer’s body-worn camera footage was made public. In the recording, that officer, Daniel Auderer, laughed and suggested Kandula’s life had “limited value” and the city should “just write a check.”

Diplomats from India called for an investigation and Seattle’s civilian watchdog found the comments by Auderer, who was a union leader, damaged the police department’s reputation and undermined public trust.

WASHINGTON STATE TEENS CHARGED AS ADULTS IN GANG-LINKED STABBING OF BOY, 14, WHO WAS TIED TO TREE, CUT OPEN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Auderer was eventually fired over the comments.

Kandula’s family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Dave and the city, alleging that Kandula experienced severe emotional distress, pain and suffering before dying from her injuries. The family said it was asking for $110 million in damages, plus $11,000. The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.