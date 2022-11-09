Seattle Police respond to report of school shooting; at least 1 injured, 1 arrested

​

Officers with the Seattle Police Department have made one arrest in connection with a school shooting that took place Tuesday morning.

According Chief Adrian Diaz, cops responded to Ingraham High School after a report came in at 9:55 a.m. local time that shots had been fired inside the school building.

Diaz told reporters that when officers arrived they found one victim and began giving them treatment. An hour later they were still searching for a suspect, but at 11:09 a.m. they tweeted that they had made an arrest.

Just after 10 a.m. the police department tweeted that people should “avoid the area.” Police later said that they had “secured the school,” and that while students were not being released yet, they had set up a location where they can meet with their families.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Diaz provided minimal details. At the time, no suspect had been located.

Diaz said his department is working with the school district and the investigation is continuing. At the time, he said that officers were identifying who in the building saw what happened. The plan was to then conduct interviews, he said.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said in response to the shooting. “My office is monitoring this situation and will continue to provide updates and assistance as information becomes available.”