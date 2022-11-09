Seattle Police respond to report of school shooting; at least 1 injured as cops look for suspect

​

Officers with the Seattle Police Department are searching for a suspect in a school shooting that was reported to have taken place Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, cops responded to the scene, which they later confirmed was Ingraham High School.

“Officers continue to search the area for the suspect,” the Seattle Police tweeted at 10:28 a.m. local time. “One confirmed victim at this time. More details as they become available.”

SEATTLE FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 13-YEAR-OLD BOY TRAPPED INSIDE CAR AFTER CRASH IN PARKING LOT

Just after 10 a.m. they tweeted that people should “avoid the area” and that the department’s public information officer would respond to the scene. The police have since announced that they “have secured the school,” and that while students were not being released yet, they have set up a location where they can meet with their families.

$1.5M WORTH OF DRUGS SEIZED FROM VACANT SEATTLE APARTMENT

Fox News has reached out to the high school and school district, but neither immediately responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police said they will brief the media shortly.

This is a developing story.