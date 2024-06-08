Seattle student shot and killed while trying to break up fight outside high school, police say

​

Police in Seattle say a 17-year-old student has died after being shot while trying to break up a fight outside his high school.

Seattle Police Deputy Chief Eric Barden described the incident that unfolded outside Garfield High School on Thursday as an “extraordinary tragedy for the community.”

“Unfortunately, gun violence emerged again today at our high school,” Barden said, while announcing that the suspect – who was wearing a red hoodie, light-colored pants and white shoes – remains on the run after fleeing on foot from the scene.

Barden added that “We believe that an altercation took place between some high school-aged students” and “Our victim, it appears, tried to intervene and break up that fight.

“Subsequent to that, one of the original combatants approached the victim and an additional altercation broke out and the suspect produced a weapon and fired multiple rounds at our victim,” Barden also said.

“That suspect fled the scene and remains at large at this time,” he added. “We are working to identify that person who appears to be another high school-aged male.”

The Seattle Police Department said despite all lifesaving efforts, the 17-year-old student later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

He was reported to have been struck multiple times by gunfire.

The school district decided to do a staggered release of students following the shooting, police say.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.