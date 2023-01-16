Seattle, WA, police investigate 3 separate weekend shootings

​

Seattle police are investigating several shootings in the city over the weekend, including one that killed a man at a restaurant.

The man was shot in the chest after multiple suspects entered Rainier Teriyaki in southeast Seattle at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. KIRO-TV reported that the shooting happened during a robbery.

At around 7 p.m. about 2.5 miles away, a man in a vehicle suffered a “gunshot graze” to the head after several shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police said. The man, who survived, crashed into a power pole as he tried to get away, police said. Fragments or debris from gunfire reportedly struck an underground conduit, causing a brief power outage, police said.

Early Saturday morning, three men in their late 20s were also shot in the city’s First Hill neighborhood near downtown, suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies, police said.