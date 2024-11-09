Second Florida woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Facebook live

​

Police in Florida have charged a second woman in connection with a deadly shooting captured on Facebook live.

Lakevia Pringle, 31, was taken into custody on Friday after turning herself in to Sanford police on a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

She is accused of recording the Facebook livestream that ultimately showed the shooting death of 34-year-old Lauren Martin on Nov. 5.

Pringle’s girlfriend Savon Tyler, 35, who is accused of fighting and killing Martin, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the same crime.

“While live streaming [sic], Pringle can be heard encouraging Tyler to continue the altercation, which led to the homicide of Lauren,” Sanford police said on Facebook.

A redacted police report viewed by FOX 35 Orlando says a voice in the livestream can be heard telling Tyler to “Fire her a– up!”

A warrant was issued for Pringle’s arrest after the Seminole County State Attorney’s office reviewed the video and other evidence. Sanford police also said Pringle did not cooperate with “multiple attempts” to interview her.

Police determined that an ongoing argument caused Martin to drive to Tyler’s home.

When Tyler saw Martin at her house, she armed herself with a “children’s miniature baseball bat” and a “9mm sky [sic] handgun,” according to court records viewed by local outlet WESH.

The two women briefly argued in the middle of the street before a fight broke out and Martin was ultimately shot, the outlet reported.

Martin’s family said on a GoFundMe account that she leaves behind three children.

“Although we take comfort in knowing she is at peace, she leaves behind three beautiful children. We are mourning this tragic loss while also adjusting to a new normal for her children’s lives,” the fundraiser said.

Both Pringle and Tyler are in the Seminole County Jail with no bond.