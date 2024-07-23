Secret Service Director Cheatle called out for ‘negligent’ move before attempted Trump assassination

​

A former U.S. Marshals task force member joined the chorus of bipartisan lawmakers in demanding that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resign after her “deplorable” House Oversight Committee hearing on Monday about the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, this month.

“I think nine days out for her to not visit the scene as director where lives were lost is deplorable,” Terry Mikels, a former U.S. Marshals Service task force officer and a personal protection specialist with Executive Security Concepts, told Fox News Digital.

Mikels skewered Cheatle after the agency’s director revealed at Monday’s hearing that she did not read a report detailing if the advance team for the rally site had enough resources.

“While that may not be her actual job, for her not to be apprised of what is going on is just so negligent,” he said.

Crooks’ opportunity to scope out the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds venue beforehand and then successfully climb on top of a nearby roof showed “how easy it is,” Mikels said.

“What they’ve done, in my opinion, is they just showed any potential persons who want to do harm how easy it is,” he said. “Anybody could have climbed on that roof.”

Mikels said such a national security failure “opens the doors” for people who want their “five minutes of fame.”

“It opens the doors for so many potential people who are looking for their five minutes of fame.”

“It opens the doors for so many potential people who are looking for their five minutes of fame to do something nefarious,” he said, “because they realize how untrained and unprepared this detail was.”

Mikels’ said Cheatle’s failure at leading an agency whose purpose is to protect the nation’s leaders demands responsibility.

“I don’t think she has a win,” he said. “Her biggest win today was apologizing to President Trump, to the family of the slain fire chief and the two victims and taking responsibility.”

“There is no reason for this level of complete negligence.”

“Like she said, this is completely deplorable, and there is no reason for this level of complete negligence,” Mikel said. “And she needs to be held accountable.”

Mikels said Cheatle appeared unable to answer “basic questions.”

“We can’t wait 90 days or six months for everybody to get prepared. We got a presidential election coming up, the Democratic National Convention, and people need to be ready yesterday.”

The Secret Service did not return Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.