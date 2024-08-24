SEE IT: New York schoolboy assumed missing actually playing hooky, found by news helicopter and NYPD

​

One New York City schoolboy may or may not be grounded after an urgent manhunt Friday morning resulted in the boy being caught on camera playing hooky from class.

FOX 5 New York’s helicopter caught the moment on video when NYPD officers discovered the nine-year-old on a Brooklyn rooftop using his laptop computer.

Every parents’ nightmare came true this morning for the nine-year-old’s parents this morning around 7:00 am when their son did not arrive at school. He was quickly reported missing.

After an urgent search put on by the NYPD, FOX 5 New York sent out their news helicopter to monitor the area. The search request was for a 4’9 boy in a school uniform.

The helicopter’s cameras spotted a schoolboy slumped in a lawn chair on the rooftop wearing a tie with a laptop in his lap.

Helicopter reporter Dan Rice was the first to discover the boy safe and sound on the rooftop of his family’s apartment building.

"We do a lot of these stories where we're looking at kids that are missing these awful stories of people in despair and, you know, what have you. I can't remember a time where we've ever been on a story where we're looking for somebody is missing, and we end up finding them and helping the police," said Rice to FOX 5.

NYPD officers soon arrived on the scene and gave the helicopter a big thumbs up as they escorted the child back to safety.

“For us to be able to find them, he was as relaxed as could be and to be able to reunite the parents with him. Yeah. It’s actually a pretty cool feeling,” said helicopter reporter Dan Rice to FOX 5.

The NYPD did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.