SEE IT: Yellowstone’s Biscuit Basin explodes as tourists run away from falling debris

Yellowstone’s Biscuit Basin exploded Tuesday morning, leaving shocked tourists to run to safety as caught on video.

The video, taken by Vlada March, quickly went viral on Facebook, garnering over 13,000 likes.

“Jesus!” shouted one tourist as the geyser exploded. “Back up, back up!” shouted another.

“At around 10:00 AM MST on July 23, 2024, a small hydrothermal explosion occurred in Yellowstone National Park in the Biscuit Basin thermal area, about 2.1 miles northwest of Old Faithful,” said Yellowstone National Park in a release.

“Numerous videos of the event were recorded by visitors. The boardwalk was damaged, but there were no reports of injury. The explosion appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool.”

The parking lot and boardwalks at Biscuit Basin have been temporarily closed following the explosion as geologists with Yellowstone continue their investigation of the incident.

In their release, Yellowstone National Park explained that Tuesday’s explosion is “relatively common,” as hydrothermal explosions are the result of water becoming steam suddenly underground.

“For example, Porkchop Geyser, in Norris Geyser Basin, experienced an explosion in 1989, and a small event in Norris Geyser Basin was recorded by monitoring equipment on April 15, 2024,” explained Yellowstone in their statement. “An explosion similar to that of today also occurred in Biscuit Basin on May 17, 2009.”

The National Park assuaged fears of further explosions in the area, stating “today’s explosion does not reflect activity within volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity.”

It is unknown at this time when Yellowstone National Park will reopen Biscuit Basin to visitors.