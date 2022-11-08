SEE THE PIC: Pennsylvania mom ‘too scared to sleep’ after seeing ghostly figure on security camera

​

A Pennsylvania mother of four was so spooked by a ghostly image on her security camera that she couldn’t sleep, and her family has considered moving to another home.

“I couldn’t get back to sleep, I laid there and turned on the TV because I was scared,” Amanda Pitt, 34, told The Mirror. “I kept going back to the camera, but I couldn’t see it anymore, so I thought maybe I was seeing things. The next morning I didn’t even know what to make of it.”

Pitt woke up when she heard “heavy footsteps” in her home at 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 21. When she looked at the security camera, she saw what appeared to be a ghostly figure standing in the doorway of her kitchen.

“I made sure Jeffrey was still in bed because I thought it could be him,” Pitt explained. “I checked on the camera and stared at it for a little bit because I thought I saw somebody.”

GHOST STORIES: THE SCIENCE BEHIND GHOST SIGHTINGS

She woke Jeffrey, her husband, and sent him downstairs to confront the intruder only to find no one in the home – and no sign of a break-in. The family’s dog, Ollie, was pacing around the kitchen.

Pitt was so shaken by what she saw, she could not go back to sleep and instead watched TV to calm herself down. She kept a screenshot of the figure, but even then continued to check the camera, certain she had just imagined what she saw.

26-YEAR-OLD TITANIC MYSTERY FINALLY SOLVED BY DIVERS

This is not the first ghostly incident the family can recall, and the strange occurrences have prompted them to consider moving.

“Things have happened here before,” Pitt said. “The people who lived here before didn’t live here for very long, but we never found out why.”

CATTLE MUTILATIONS STUMP LAW ENFORCEMENT, RANCHERS: ‘THE GREATEST UNSOLVED SERIAL CRIME SPREE IN HISTORY’

The family moved into the home in 2020, and Pitt has regularly received notifications on her phone from the security feed even when no one is home. She said the family also regularly hears strange noises around the house.



next



prev



next



prev



The first truly bizarre event occurred when the family was out of the house and the security camera recorded a door in the house opening on its own – and another time the kitchen sink turned itself on.

“I’ve never been a ghost believer but we’ve had things happen that make us question it,” Pitt insisted. “That picture is terrifying. Thinking there’s something like that in your house you question everything.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When we first moved in nothing happened,” she continued. “It wasn’t until we’d been living here for almost a full year and something would happen and we would say it was nothing.”

“We’re confused, we just question everything when we hear stuff now. It’s not so much living in fear, it’s just questioning everything.”