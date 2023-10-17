Senator demands deportation of Hamas supporters, Jordan put to the test and more top headlines

​

‘NO PLACE IN THE U.S.’ – Sen. Cotton writes letter to DHS demanding deportation of foreign nationals showing support for Hamas. Continue reading …

DEADLOCK BROKEN – House to finally vote on new speaker after McCarthy’s ouster paralyzed Congress. Continue reading …

LEGAL BATTLE – Trump expected to be in NYC most of the week to defend business in court. Continue reading …

CHILLING CHANT – Anti-terror expert issues warning on what ‘Palestine from the river to the sea’ means. Continue reading …

‘BE READY’ – American troops on stand-by ahead of potential deployment in support of Israel. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘STATE-SANCTIONED VIOLENCE’ – ‘Squad’ member’s top fundraiser accuses Israel of ethically cleansing Palestinians. Continue reading …

‘SYMPATHIZER’ – GOP senators could block Biden’s Israel ambassador nominee over Iran record. Continue reading …

CUTTING TIES – Foundation says it’s terminating Harvard University relationship. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS POLL: Increasing numbers think President Biden and Hunter Biden did something illegal. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘WE SEE YOU’ – Israeli government singles out model Gigi Hadid for Israel-Hamas War post. Continue reading …

EASY PEASY – Trump rips ’60 Minutes’ for ‘protecting Biden’ in softball interview. Continue reading

‘DISTRACTS FROM THE REALITY’ – Professor scolds BBC live on-air for refusing to label Hamas ‘terrorists.’ Continue reading …

WARNING ISSUED – Law professor asks employers not to hire ‘my antisemitic law students.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Biden’s missteps in the Middle East could cost him the White House, just like Jimmy Carter. Continue reading …

REBEKAH KOFFLER – Russia played both Israel and Hamas: Here’s why Putin has picked the side of the terrorists. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Why does the Biden administration want us in another war? Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden should be encouraging our allies to defend themselves. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Every death in this war can be blamed on Hamas. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – You know we got problems when the Ayatollah, our politicians and academia all sound alike. Continue watching …

IN OTHER NEWS

HERO SNATCHED – Journalist was helping rescue sick Palestinians before Hamas kidnap, grandson reveals. Continue reading …

‘MORAL DECLINE’ – Son of slain 77-year-old biologist blasts broad daylight hiking trail ambush. Continue reading …

LOVE IS BLIND – Will Smith breaks silence on wife’s bombshell memoir. Continue reading …

END OF AN ERA – Major tech retailer will no longer sell DVD and Blu-ray media after the holidays. Continue reading …

BEAR BREAKS INTO HOME – An intruder in Connecticut made a beeline for the fridge — and took off with some lasagna. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Pro-Palestinian activists march to White House with a demand for President Biden. See video …

WATCH: Jim Jordan will become the speaker on either the first or second ballot: Newt Gingrich. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Why is the president talking about a Palestinian state when Hamas is butchering our strongest ally? How do you say Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people when they voted Hamas in to represent them? Why do you think the Saudis or the Egyptians aren’t opening their doors for the Palestinians? These are savages, and Israel cannot coexist with them.”

– JESSE WATTERS

