Several big rig trucks catch on fire in Oakland, crews respond to the scene

At least eight big rig trucks caught on fire in Oakland, California, Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Oakland Fire Department dispatch received notice of the fire at 14th St and Maritime around 8:30 am local time. They found several trucks on fire without trailers upon arrival at the scene, according to the fire department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt.

Tweets by the Oakland Fire Department reported eight rigs involved in the fire.

The fire was extinguished and “placed under control” at 8:56 am local time, according to Hunt. No injuries were reported following the incident, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. The incident is currently under investigation.

A video from the scene shows flames billowing into the sky from behind several buildings.

A photo following the fire being extinguished also shows the area doused in water, along with several firefighters carrying hoses. The burnt remnants of several of the big rig trucks are seen letting off steam.