Several injured after partial building collapse near Yale medical school

​

At least seven people in Connecticut were injured after a building partially collapsed Friday a few blocks from Yale University.

The building in New Haven was under construction at the time of the collapse.

Some of the people who were rescued suffered injuries, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker said.

During a press conference a short time later, Elicker said seven people were injured, including two critically.

“They were doing a concrete pour on this building and as they were pouring concrete, a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and then into the basement,” Erlicker said, FOX 25 reported.

Yale referred to it as a “building construction accident,” in a campus alert sent out just after 1 p.m. local time, adding that Lafayette Street was closed between Church Street South and Congress Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.