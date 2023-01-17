Severe weather hazards expected for Rockies, including risk of tornadoes

​

California finally gets a break over the next few days, but the rest of the country remains active.

CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES FORCE EVACUATIONS IN BERKELEY HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD, WARNINGS AT UC CAMPUS

A storm coming out of the Rockies will bring all sorts of severe weather hazards including rain, snow, ice and the risk of tornadoes on Wednesday.

Ahead of this system, temperatures are way above normal, with record highs possible for the southern U.S.

Meanwhile, heavy mountain snow will pile up from the Four Corners to the Midwest.

Freezing rain and ice could also cause travel issues, power outages and dangerous road conditions.