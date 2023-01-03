Severe weather impacts regions from Ohio, Tennessee valleys to Gulf Coast

​

There are many big weather stories unfolding across the country on Tuesday.

HEAVY RAIN SLAMS CENTRAL AND NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, LEADING TO WIDESPREAD ROAD CLOSURES AND EVACUATION ORDERS

The risk for severe storms will continue from the Gulf Coast and up into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Heavy rain will also bring the threat of flash flooding.

Meanwhile, a winter storm is bringing plowable snow and measurable ice across parts of the Plains and Midwest.

Ahead of this system, record warmth will be the headline for the East, while the West is about to get slammed with inches of rain and feet of snow.

In California, flash flooding will be a big concern over the next few days.