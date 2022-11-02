Severe weather may impact Plains as West sees snow, rain

​

An active weather pattern is setting up Wednesday through the weekend, with heavy snow forecast over the mountains across the West and rain expected along the coast.

Much colder air will crash into record-setting warmth Thursday and Friday, setting up a potential severe weather outbreak over the Plains.

That is anticipated to bring large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall.

Meanwhile, warmer-than-average temperatures will bring nice weather for much of the eastern U.S.