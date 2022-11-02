FOX National News 

Severe weather may impact Plains as West sees snow, rain

An active weather pattern is setting up Wednesday through the weekend, with heavy snow forecast over the mountains across the West and rain expected along the coast.

Rain forecast in the West through Sunday
(Credit: Fox News)

Much colder air will crash into record-setting warmth Thursday and Friday, setting up a potential severe weather outbreak over the Plains.

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the Plains
(Credit: Fox News)

That is anticipated to bring large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall.

Rain forecast in the Plains through Saturday
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, warmer-than-average temperatures will bring nice weather for much of the eastern U.S.

  