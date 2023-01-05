Severe weather pounds West Coast, bringing dangerous impacts

​

More heavy rain, wind and mountain snow continue to pound the West Coast.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHOW EXACTLY WHY NO DRIVER SHOULD IGNORE ROAD CLOSED SIGNS

Flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides will all be a risk for the next several days, bringing dangerous impacts for millions of residents.

Widespread winds of over 50 mph will weaken trees and bring the risk of power outages, especially along the coast.

The storm system lingering across the Great Lakes will bring some snow, rain and ice to the region.

Warm temperatures stick around for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, making it feel more like spring instead of early January.