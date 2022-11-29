FOX National News 

Severe weather will impact Mississippi, Tennessee River valleys

Confidence is high that there will be a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys on Tuesday and overnight.

Severe storm threats in the Mississippi, Tennessee Valleys
(Credit: Fox News)

It will bring large hail, damaging winds, the possibility for flooding rainfall and multiple tornadoes.

Rain over the Southeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Folks in these areas should have a way to get the latest weather updates, watches and warnings and have a plan in place in case the storms move into their area.

The threat of tornadoes
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, behind the cold front associated with this powerful storm system, heavy snow will pile up from the Cascades through the Rockies and into the upper Midwest.

Snow forecast in the Northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

The temperatures ahead of the front will be much warmer than average for the eastern third of the country.

  