Shark bite reported at Hilton Head Island resort is first reported shark bite of year on island

A beachgoer is recovering after being treated for a “probable shark bite” Monday at a resort on Hilton Head Island.

Shore Beach Patrol officials told WSAV News 3 it happened shortly after noon Monday near beach marker 26 in the Sea Pines Resort.

Lifeguards claimed the beachgoer exited the water and was bleeding but had the wound under control.

Officials did not release the name or age of the female victim but confirmed to News 3 she did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The area of the reported shark bite was closed for about 30 minutes until officials could make sure the area was safe and secure.

According to Shore Beach Services, this marks the first reported shark bite of the year on Hilton Head, but officials said “there was another possible shark bite early this year that wasn’t confirmed.”

The only other shark attack reported on Hilton Head Island happened in 2023.

In that incident, a shark apparently bit a 60-year-old man in the waters off Hilton Head Island.

The swimmer was reportedly bitten on the foot while in waist-deep water at the beach in Sea Pines, the Town of Hilton Head Island Government previously told Fox News Digital.

In 2022, there were 57 reported unprovoked shark bites on humans worldwide, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Of those unprovoked bites, 41 occurred in the United States.

According to the International Shark Attack File, there have been 76 shark attacks reported in South Carolina since 2012.

The top 10 most dangerous beaches are all in Florida, according to Simmrin Law’s report. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, broke into the top 25. That location had 24 surf zone deaths and shark attacks and 33 hurricanes, according to Fox Tampa.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Shore Beach Services for comment.

