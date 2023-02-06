FOX National News 

Shooting at Arkansas rap concert kills 19-year-old woman, injures 4 others

One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

Two suspects were arrested but were not immediately charged, Lieutenant Mark Harmon told KAIT-TV. Harmon said he expected more arrests.

A shooting at a rap concert in Arkansas killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others.

The Associated Press called and emailed Newport town officials and law enforcement for additional details.

Newport is a small city of about 8,000 people located 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.

  