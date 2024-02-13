Shooting at Bronx subway station kills 1, injures 5: NYPD

​

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Bronx subway station Monday afternoon, according to the New York Police Department.

The deceased victim is a 34-year-old male, police said. The other five victims were two females, ages 14 and 29, and three males, ages 15, 28, and 71.

Police said the females’ injuries were not life-threatening. All victims were sent to area hospitals.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital the shots were fired at the Mount Eden Avenue station around 4:38 p.m. local time near Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in the neighborhood of Highbridge.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two teens who began firing at each other as the train entered the station. At least one shot was fired as the doors opened, sending the passengers scrambling out. The shooting spilled onto the platform, and the victims were caught in the crossfire, police said.

CALIFORNIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DISCIPLINED FOR ‘UPSETTING’ BEHAVIOR DURING SCHOOL SHOOTER DRILL

The NYPD believes there were at least two shooters involved. Neither of the suspects have been arrested.

“You are now NYPD’s most wanted,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said. “We suggest you turn yourself in, because you’re not going to make it.”

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’d been briefing on the shooting and has directed the MTA to provide all necessary support to police as they complete their investigation.

“We’re deeply grateful to the NYPD and other first responders working to address this situation,” Hochul said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.