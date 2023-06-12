Shooting at Chicago train station leaves 3 teens, 1 woman injured

​

A teenager and two young men have been wounded during a shooting at a commuter train station on Chicago’s South Side.

A 19-year-old was shot in his hand and leg after running inside the CTA Red Line station about 2:40 p.m. Sunday following a fight with another person, police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in his arm, while a 16-year-old was shot in his shoulder, arm and lower back.

FLORIDA WOMAN WHO FATALLY SHOT NEIGHBOR IN YEARSLONG FEUD OVER VICTIM’S KIDS IS GRANTED BOND

The 16-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital. The two younger gunshot victims were in the area when the shooting started and not believed to be part of the initial fight, police said.

A 44-year-old woman fell during the commotion and was hurt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been reported.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said any available security video from the station will be shared with police.