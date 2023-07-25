Shooting at Florida bar during party leaves 5 wounded, no arrests

​

Deputies in Florida are searching for at least one suspect who opened fire at a bar early Sunday and wounded five victims during a party with dozens of guests, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. at the Tally Ho Bar Lounge and Grill at 7402 North 56th Street in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Responding deputies arrived and found a large group of people at that location for a party organized by the business. No victims, however, had remained at the scene.

Five victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived by other means at different local hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators tied all five victims to the party at the bar. No further information about the victims was immediately provided.

“It is disheartening to hear that the lives of so many people were jeopardized because a few people think the way to solve their problems is with violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The sheriff’s office said its Gunfire Response Investigations Team is investigating the possibility that there may have been more than one shooter.

“GRIT, which was organized to battle gun violence in our community, will do what they do best,” Chronister said. “They will find the shooters responsible, and they will be charged for their crimes.”

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 813-247-8200 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.