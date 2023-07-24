Shooting at illegal street racing event in Seattle leaves 4 injured, police say

​

A shooting at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle neighborhood early Sunday injured four victims, one of them critically, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a large crowd and vehicles driving recklessly at the intersection of Broadway and East Pike Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said.

The crowd initially resisted the officers’ attempts to break up the event, according to police.

Just before 4 a.m., officers who remained at the scene heard gunshots and found two victims at the intersection.

CONNECTICUT MAN CONVICTED OF MURDER IN STRAY-BULLET KILLING OF 2-TIME PUERTO RICAN OLYMPIAN’S MOTHER

“People were out having a good time. And that was it,” a man named Poe told FOX13 Seattle. “Next thing you know – thought it was fireworks, but it was gunshots.”

Police performed life-saving measures on both victims until fire personnel arrived.

One victim, in his late 20s, was treated at the scene and rushed to a hospital in stable condition. A woman, in her 20s or 30s, was treated for life-threatening injuries and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. No update on the woman’s condition was immediately available.

Another woman suffered a gunshot wound and spoke with officers several blocks away from the intersection before leaving the scene. She later arrived at a hospital for treatment.

KEYS STOLEN FROM VALET STAND AT TWO DC RESTAURANTS IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS, VALET ATTACKED DURING CONFRONTATION

A fourth victim, a male, also arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Gunfire also erupted near the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue, where police located a male victim who said he was shot at, according to authorities.

Investigators discovered several shell casings but did not find any suspects.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, and no suspects have been identified.