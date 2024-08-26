Shooting at McDonald’s in Florida reportedly leaves multiple victims wounded

​

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald’s in Carol City, Florida, according to reports.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the McDonald’s location at 4686 NW 183rd Street, according to IMUD News.

Several rescue units were dispatched to the scene, the outlet reported.

At least one victim is listed in critical condition, according to IMUD News. An air rescue helicopter transported that victim to a nearby trauma center.

The circumstances and the motivations surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Police have not confirmed if any suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.