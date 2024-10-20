Shooting at Mississippi trail ride leaves 3 dead, 8 wounded: sheriff

​

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting at a trail ride party in Holmes County, Mississippi, as they were celebrating a school’s homecoming football win several hours after the game concluded.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 17 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sheriff Willie March told WLBT.

March said the shooting came as a large group of young people decided to have a party on the trail ride about three to four hours after Holmes County Consolidated School’s homecoming game Friday night.

A group of people at the party became involved in a fight, pulled out guns and opened fire, authorities said.

The three people killed were identified as Martel Gibson, 25, Shundra Chestnut, 19, and John Jenkins, 19.

Eight other victims were wounded and transported to hospitals.

About 200 to 300 people were on the trail celebrating when the gunfire sent them running, the sheriff told the Associated Press.

“It was chaos, to tell you the truth,” March said. “The shooting just started and people started running.”

The incident remains under investigation.