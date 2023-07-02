Shooting in Baltimore leaves dozens wounded, multiple dead: police

​

A shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning left dozens of people wounded and multiple fatalities.

The incident happened during a gathering in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore, according to police.

Police officers and medical personnel responded to the scene on the 800 block of Gretna Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., acting Baltimore police commissioner Rich Worley said at a news conference.

Worley said 30 people were shot, including three victims in critical condition and two fatalities.

A suspect, who has not been taken into custody, opened fire during a block party, police said.

Some victims were transported to the hospital by emergency personnel while others self-transported to the hospital.

“All of Baltimore is grieving the lives that we lost here our hearts are with all those that are recovering as a result of this mass shooting,” mayor Brandon Scott said at the news conference. “This investigation is ongoing, and our homicide detectives will continue to work until they find out what happened here but what we do know this morning is this is a reckless cowardly act that has happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

Witnesses told Fox 45 Baltimore they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

“They just kept going off,” one witness said.

The incident remains under investigation and police are looking for any information that can be provided.

