Shooting near Washington amphitheatre leaves at least 2 dead, 3 wounded; suspect arrested

A shooting near a music festival at a Washington State campground left at least two people dead and three others, including the suspect, wounded on Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre, which was hosting the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival, Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office told reporters at a news conference.

Foreman said that officers responded to “reports of shots fired into the crowd.”

“The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” he said, adding that the suspect “continued to randomly shoot into the crowd” before law enforcement eventually took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that two victims were killed and three others, including the suspect, were wounded. The names and conditions of the victims and the suspect were not immediately available.

Few details were released as authorities continued to investigate the shooting.

“We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter, and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on,” Foreman said.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground, but said there was no danger.

The event was being held at a camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.