Shooting outside Arkansas grocery store leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded, including law enforcement officer

A shooting outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Friday around 11:30 a.m., left two people dead and seven more injured, the Arkansas State Police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A law enforcement officer was among the injured, but their wounds are non-life-threatening.

The shooter is in custody after being critically injured after being shot by law enforcement, state police said.

A witness, who was at Holt Builder’s Supply across the street from the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store, said he heard multiple rounds and saw victims being medevaced from the scene.

The witness said the scene outside the Mad Butcher grocery store was active between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time on Friday.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said on social media that she had been “briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.