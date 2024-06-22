Shooting outside Arkansas grocery store leaves 3 dead, multiple wounded, including 2 law enforcement officers

​

A shooting outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Friday around 11:30 a.m., left three people dead and 10 others wounded, Arkansas State Police said.

Two law enforcement officers were among the wounded, but their wounds are non-life-threatening, Arkansas State Police Secretary of Public Safety and Director Mike Hagar said in a Friday afternoon press conference.

The alleged shooter is in custody after exchanging gunfire with state police. The suspect was later identified as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, Arkansas.

Posey will be charged with three counts of capital murder, state police said in a Saturday evening release. Additional charges are pending.

SHOOTING AT OAKLAND JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION LEAVES MULTIPLE INJURED, POLICE SAY

Hager said the victims’ wounds range from non-life-threatening to critical.

“It’s tragic, our hearts are broken,” Hager said. “Our prayers, along with Governor Sanders and the entire state of Arkansas, will be with this community and those affected victims.”

A witness, who works at Holt Builder’s Supply across the street from the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store, told Fox News Digital he heard “several rounds” and saw victims being medevaced from the scene.

The employee said, “multiple agencies were down here trying to figure out what was going on. We saw policemen running around the pharmacy, which is right next door to the Mad Butcher.”

He added, “It was pretty hectic around here between 11:30 and noon” and that he saw a medevac land at the local hospital’s helipad.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said on social media that she had been “briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident.”

A witness named Odis Allen told FOX 16 he has lived in Fordyce for 60 years and was completely “shocked” by the shooting.

“I never saw something like this happen in Fordyce, Arkansas,” he told the station, adding he was scared for his children and grandchildren.

Another witness told FOX 16 that the shooter had “destroyed a community today.”

“I wish people would spread more love instead of hate,” he added.

David Rodriguez, who was getting gas nearby, told the Associated Press he at first thought he had heard fireworks.

Rodriguez said he then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground.

PROMISING BOXER, 27, VICTIM OF TARGETED SHOOTING OUTSIDE BALTIMORE

Roderick Rogers, a local pastor, told FOX 16 he got a call from some of his members that they were near the shooting, and he contacted the mayor and police to respond.

He said he’s lived in Fordyce his whole life and “never in a million years” did he think something like that would happen in the small town.

“Let’s continue to pray for all involved. We can get through this,” he added.

The White House said later: “The President has been briefed on the deadly shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas. His team will continue to keep him updated.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fordyce has a population of about 3,200 and is around 65 miles south of Little Rock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.